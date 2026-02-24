126 Maguindanao fisherfolk receive fish feeds from Mafar

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-BARMM) on Monday, February 23, 2026, distributed 150 sacks of tilapia and catfish feeds to fisherfolk from the two Maguindanao provinces.

The Maguindanao Provincial Office of Mafar facilitated the distribution, which was held at the BARMM Government Center in Cotabato City.

Ronjamin Maulana, Mafar Maguindanao provincial director, said on Tuesday, February 24, that the recipients were 126 small-scale fishpond operators from Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur who had previously received fingerlings from the agency.

Maulana said the feed assistance aims to help small-scale fishpond operators increase their fish production.

He added that the intervention is part of Mafar’s mandate to support farmers, fisherfolk, and agrarian reform beneficiaries.

“These beneficiaries are the ones who received fingerlings before, and to support them, we will provide them with feeds to increase their production,” Maulana said.

Maulana also noted that fisherfolk who previously received Mafar interventions recorded higher productivity compared to those who did not receive assistance.

Chief Aquaculturist Norhata Dumasil said Mafar-Maguindanao is also targeting 592 fisherfolk to receive fishing nets under its continuing assistance program.

Dumasil joined Maulana in distributing the tilapia and catfish feeds to the identified recipient fisherfolk. (SunStar Zamboanga)