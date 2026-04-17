13 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

THIRTEEN members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have surrendered and turned over high-powered firearms and an explosive to the government in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The 13 BIFF members surrendered on Thursday, April 16, at the headquarters of the Army’s 38th Infantry Battalion (38IB) in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38IB, presented the BIFF surrenderers to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, along with their surrendered war equipment.

The surrendered war equipment include two 81-millimeter (mm) mortars, two 60-mm mortars, an M79 grenade launchers, a Rocket-Propelled Grenade, a 7.62-mm sniper rifle, three .9-mm Uzi submachine guns, a grenade, and three magazines.

Meanwhile, the BIFF surrenderers expressed their desire to live peacefully. They received initial assistance and were recommended to be placed under the Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit (Tugon) program of the Bangsamoro’s Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILF) for their reintegration into society.

Catu praised the strong relationship between the military, police, local governments, and the community that led to the surrender of the 13 BIFF members.

“This shows the power of unity and cooperation. We encourage others to emulate this towards a more peaceful and safe community,” Catu said.

Meanwhile, Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, expressed his full support to the initiative as a positive step towards achieving peace.

“The voluntary surrender (of the 13 BIFFs) is proof of the community’s desire to resolve the conflict peacefully and strengthens trust between the people and the government,” Cagara said.

The surrender of the 13 members of BIFF was witnessed by the police of Sultan Sa Barongis, representatives of the LGUs of Sultan sa Barongis, Datu Salibo, Mamasapano, and Shariff Aguak, as well as Bangsamoro agencies such as MILF, Ministry of Social Services and Development, and Ministry of Public Order and Security. (SunStar Zamboanga)