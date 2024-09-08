13 villages in Sulu declared as gun-free zone

THIRTEEN of the 40 villages in Parang, Sulu have been officially declared as “Gun-Free Zone and Peace-Centered Community,” the military said Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said Parang Mayor Alkhadar Loong made the declaration in a program organized by the 41st Infantry Battalion on Wednesday, September 4, at the Saldang village hall and was attended by top government, military, and police officials.

The 11ID said covered by the declaration are the barangays of Saldang, Bukid, Danapa, Linuho, Paugan, Piyahan, Kutah Sairap, Tikong, Laum Buwahan, Upper Sampunay, Lower Sampunay, Buli Bawang, and Wanni Pyanjihan.

During the program, the 11ID said the village officials had signed an agreement to maintain peace and prohibit the carrying of firearms in their respective jurisdictions.

In his message, Brigadier General Mario Jacinto, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade, thanked the people behind the successful declaration.

Jacinto said that such a program is a good example of the development of the community.

He also praised the village chiefs for their courage and determination and encouraged them to continue what was started.

Jacinto also assured that the military and police will continue to support the maintenance of the security of the area.

He expressed satisfaction with the great change that has taken place toward peace in Sulu and emphasized the importance of obeying the law for the sake of the next generation.

Jacinto said peace and justice have been achieved and must continue to be preserved. (SunStar Zamboanga)