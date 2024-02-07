130 olive ridley turtle hatchlings freed in Zambo Norte

ENVIRONMENT and government officials have released 130 olive ridley marine turtle hatchlings back to their natural habitat in Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The DENR regional office said the turtle hatchlings were released last week at the shore of Patawag village in the town of Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte province.

The DENR said the turtle hatchlings were found by Ricky Boy Sorbilla, who reported his find to Patawag village Chito Lubandina.

Subsequent verification by personnel from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Liloy led by Development Management Officer Heracleo Calasang identified the hatchlings as olive ridley marine turtles.

Calasang led the release of the turtle hatchlings back to their natural habitat. He was joined by Lubandina, Councilor Annie Gallo, and former Congressman Cesar Jalosjos.

“The hatchlings were given the opportunity to crawl on the beach for imprinting, a crucial step ensuring that they will return to the nesting site as mature Olive Ridley turtles,” the DENR regional office said.

“This process is vital for their reproductive cycle,” the DENR added.

The DENR said the Olive Ridley marine turtle, considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, is among the prevalent nesters in the coastal areas under Cenro-Liloy's jurisdiction. (SunStar Zamboanga)