1,308 Zambo Sur militiamen get financial gift

ZAMBOANGA del Sur Governor Victor Yu has conducted a gift giving activity benefiting militiamen as a show of gratitude to their sacrifices maintaining the peace and security in the province, the military said Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) said a total of 1,308 CAFGU Active Auxiliaries (CAAs) received financial gift from Yu and his wife, Zamboanga del Sur 1st district Congresswoman Divina Grace Yu.

The gift giving activity was held last week at the headquarters of the 53IB headquarters at Camp Sabido in Poblacion village, Guipos, and in Dao, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The recipients of the financial gift are CAAs assigned with the 53IB.

They are detailed in detachments all over Zamboanga del Sur and serve as force multipliers in the conduct of checkpoints, seaborne patrols, area security, humanitarian and disaster response.

Yu said he and his wife, Divina Grace recognized the important role of CAFGUs in maintaining the peace and security in Zamboanga del Sur.

“Security is vital in our H.E.A.R.T.S program; your sacrifices makes our programs for Health, Education, Agriculture, Roads and Bridges and Tourism successful,” Yu said.

Yu as the governor of the province, is also the chairperson of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Terence Ylanan, 53IB commander, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor Yu for placing a high priority on the welfare of the CAAs.

“I would like to thank our good governor, for prioritizing the welfare of our CAAs. Keeping their morale high is significant as they play a vital role in complementing our efforts to keep Zamboanga del Sur safe and secured from various threats,” Ylanan said.