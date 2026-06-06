1,370 indigent students received P4.1-M educational aid

CONGRESSMAN Jerry Perez of the second district of Zamboanga City has advised the beneficiaries of educational assistance to spend wisely the money they received in the pursuit of their education.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), facilitated by the office of Perez, has released some P4.1 million worth of educationalassistance to indigent students in Zamboanga City on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

“Spend wisely, use the financial assistance to buy your uniforms, school supplies and other needs in school,” Perez told the student-beneficiaries gathered at Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

There are 1,370 beneficiaries coming from 57 villages—53 from second district and four from first district—in Zamboanga City. Each received P3,000 educational assistance.

“It is a big help for us students, especially to me as an orphan,” Abaraham Palay, one of the beneficiaries said in an interview.

Palay, 35, is taking up Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEEd) at Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) extension campus is Vitali village, 73 kilometers east of Zamboanga City Hall.

Palay is one of the nine qualified student-beneficiaries from Calabasa village, 54 kilometers east of Zamboanga City Hall.

Hazmine Cegales Centi, 24, another beneficiary, saidshe will use the educational assistance in her review in preparation to take the board examination for teachers.

Centi graduated BSEEd on May 20 at the main campus of ZPPSU located along R.T. Lim Boulevard, Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Meanwhile, Perez disclosed that he is currently sourcing out funds to provide similar assistance to indigent students, who will compose of the second batch of beneficiaries.

To qualify, a student needs to apply through on-line link provided by the DSWD. (SunStar Zamboanga)