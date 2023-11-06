14 fishing boat crew rescued off Dapitan City

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have rescued 14 crewmen of a fishing boat that sank off Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, the PCG reported on Monday, November 6, 2023.

The identities of the 14 rescued crewmen were not immediately known except that they are the crew of F/B Nigel 3 Phoenix, according to the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CFDSWM).

The CGDWSM said that they were rescued three nautical miles from Taguilon port in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, on Sunday, November 5.

F/B Nigel 3 Phoenix manned by 14-man crew sunk after it was battered by big waves.

The CGDSWM said all of the 14 crew were in good physical condition when rescued by personnel of the Coast Guard Station Zamboanga del Norte and Coast Guard Sub-Station Dapitan.

The CGDSWM said that the submerged fishing vessel was towed by the two other fishing boats and DF-314 of Coast Guard Zamboanga del Norte rendered assistance and monitoring and successfully arrived at Taguilon port.