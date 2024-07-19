14 government workers, 2 cops rescued at sea

MILITIAMEN and fishermen have rescued 14 government employees and two policemen whose speedboat capsized Friday, July 19, in the waters of Tumalutab island village in Zamboanga City.

The police identified the rescued city government employees as Angelique Catis, Airreen Atilano, Rolan Bantoto, Cristy Del Rosario, Arnold Amrille, Karen Boniao, Airizza Flores, Albert Ebol, Ma. Lahksmi Loon, Nikka Enopia, Calven Dela Gracia, and Deolito Baldiza and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) personnel Angie Centillas and Patricia Ann Soria.

The two rescued policemen were identified as Police Major Roland Arriola Jr. and Police Master Sergeant Reagan Gregorio.

The police said all the passengers except for some obtained bruises.

Investigation showed the team of government and police officers was heading for Tumalutab around 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, to conduct assessment and evaluation of the island barangays in relation to the Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays (SGLGB).

However, the passengers had to transfer to a smaller boat that would ferry them to the port of Tumalutab, as the speed board could not land on the shore because it was low tide at the time of their arrival in the island village.

While transferring to a smaller boat, the speed boat tilted to its side and capsized.

The passengers were immediately rescued by militiamen and local fishermen nearby at the place of incident.

The team is one of the assessment teams organized to visit and evaluate different villages in the city as part of the SGLGB, a performance assessment and recognition system spearheaded by the DILG that aims to recognize barangays with remarkable performance across various governance areas.

Those who first responded to the incident were militiamen Jeffrey Mandaung Sali and Sarael Jariya Jimlani, and the speedboat crew Alman Adjulin, Khabil Mandi, Alexander Ramos and Wahab Hassim.

Personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force “Seaborne” Company (2ZCMFC) ferried the members of the assessment team to their headquarters in Baliwasan village.

The assessment team members were subjected to medical assessment by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office emergency response team.

The rescued city government employees are from the City Planning and Development Office, City Administrator’s Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Office of City Environment and Natural Resources, City Health Office, City Human Resource and Management Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Treasurer’s Office, City Accountant’s Office, Barangay Affairs Division and Business Permits and Licensing Division under the Office of the City Mayor. (SunStar Zamboanga)