14 injured in highway head-in collision

FOURTEEN people, including seven children, were injured when the two vehicles they were riding collided head-on along the west coast highway in Zamboanga City, the police reported Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The local police said the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, along the highway in Sitio Pitogo, Sinunuc village, west of Zamboanga ity.

Investigation showed the two vehicles, one a government-owned driven by Edwin Joven, 45, and the other private-owned driven by Alejandro Funtalan, 46, collided head-on when Funtalan encroached Joven’s lane as he avoided a stray dog.

Joven was traveling together with nine passengers, including five children, to the village of Limpapa in the west coast while Funtalan was traveling along with three passengers, including two children, on opposite direction at the time of the collision.

Both vehicles were damaged and both drivers as well as all of their passengers were injured brought about by the impact of the collision.

They were brought to the Zamboanga City Medical Center for medical treatment. (SunStar Zamboanga)