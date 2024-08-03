14 potential TIP victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

AUTHORITIES have rescued 14 potential victims of trafficking in persons (TIP) in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the Regional Maritime Unit Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (RMUBAR) of the Philippine National Police said Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The RMUBAR said the potential TIP victims were rescued at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, on Friday, August 2.

The RMUBAR did not identify the rescued potential TIP victims, who were from different parts of the country.

The potential TIP victims were expected to travel and work in Malaysia without the proper and needed documents.

The rescued potential TIP victims were brought to the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station for further interview and documentation by the Municipal Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking.

They were later turned over to the custody of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Development Office in Bongao for counseling and stress debriefing.

Eventually, they will be sent home to their respective provinces or point of origins. (SunStar Zamboanga)