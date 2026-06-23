14 violent extremist group members surrender

FOURTEEN former members of violent extremist groups surrendered to the government on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Central Mindanao, the military said Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

At the same time, 41 loose firearms were presented to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, in a turnover ceremony held at the headquarters of the 38th Infantry Battalion, in Sitio Landing Fish, Buayan village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

The activity was led by Lieutenant Colonel Erwin Felongco, commander of the 38IB, as part of the government's intensified program against terrorism and illegal possession of firearms.

"True courage is seen in the decision to return to the government and abandon the path of violence. This step is proof that there is hope and opportunity for a new beginning for everyone," Catu said in a statement.

"We are also grateful for the support of the people who have been an important partner in encouraging the surrender of loose firearms and in promoting peace in our communities, in partnership with various agencies and local governments who continue to support peace and reintegration programs in our region," Catu added.

Meanwhile, Major General Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, said their campaign against terrorism and the proliferation of loose firearms continues as part of the goal to maintain peace and order in Mindanao.

"We encourage other remaining members of terrorist groups to turn back and take advantage of the programs offered by the government for their smooth reintegration into society," Cagara said.

He called on the public to continue to support the government's Balik-Baril Program to reduce loose firearms and prevent their use in violence, terrorism, and other criminal activities.

Representatives from the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office, local officials of Datu Piang, Ministry of Social Services and Development, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Datu Salibo, and the Office of the Mayor of Shariff Saydona Mustapha attended the activity on Sunday, June 21, as a demonstration of the support of various agencies in the government's peace program. (SunStar Zamboanga)