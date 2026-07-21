140 critically endangered Hawksbill Turtle Hatchlings released in Sibugay town

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula announced on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the successful release of 140 critically endangered Hawksbill sea turtle hatchlings in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle hatchlings was released on Sunday, July 19, in Pandilusan Island, Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay, marking another significant milestone in marine biodiversity conservation.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the conservation effort began when the mother sea turtle first arrived to lay her clutch at the beach nesting area.

The transfer was undertaken to protect the developing hatchlings, ensure their safe emergence, and improve their chances of survival before they were released into their natural marine habitat, according to the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

Forester John Kaisan Alkuino, Biodiversity Conservation Unit head of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Imelda, led the vital wildlife operation.

The vital wildlife operation was held in close collaboration with the municipal government of Payao, represented by Daryll Tubat, and Armando Amorin, Pandilusan Island caretaker, to ensure the safe monitoring and deployment of the hatchlings.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the successful release was made possible through the collective efforts of Lawyer Kim Villarual, CENRO-Imelda head, municipal government, 106th Infantry Battalion, Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Payao, and the dedicated caretakers of Pandilusan Island.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Hawksbill sea turtles are classified globally as Critically Endangered due to severe pressures from habitat loss, marine pollution, and poaching. (SunStar Zamboanga)