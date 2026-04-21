15 potential human trafficking victims rescued in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES have rescued 15 potential victims of human trafficking at a private wharf in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga said the potential victims were rescued Monday, April 20, aboard a wooden-hulled vessel, M/L Lhazeeb, at the private wharf in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The CGS-Zamboanga did not identify the rescued potential human trafficking victims except to say they include nine males, including a minor, and six females.

The potential victims were supposed to travel to Malaysia via the Municipality of Turtle Islands, Tawi-Tawi.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the rescued victims were turned over to the office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Zamboanga Peninsula for proper disposition.

The rescued victims will be temporarily housed at the Processing Center for Displaced Persons of DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula prior to their returned to their hometowns.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the rescue operation underscored the commitment of PCG and its partner agencies in combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety, security, and protection of vulnerable individuals within the maritime domain. (SunStar Zamboanga)