150 Tawi-Tawi women undergo sustainable livelihood training

A TOTAL of 150 women from the town of Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi have undergone one-day training on livelihood opportunities and environment sustainability organized by the Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC).

BWC Tawi-Tawi Commissioner Ranisa Ejinnajar said in a statement Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the training held on July 11 equipped participants with practical knowledge and skills to improve household income, enhance food security, and adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

Ejinnajar said the resource persons from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (Mafar) provincial office discussed waste segregation, composting, recycling, and livelihood opportunities from recyclable waste.

Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (Menre) conducted a session on establishing community nursery hubs for sustainable food production.

Ejinnajar said the training, which has been implemented since 2025, aims to bring women-centered programs directly to communities and encourage greater participation in promoting gender equality.

She encouraged participants to maximize the opportunity to learn and apply the knowledge gained during the training.

During the training, police personnel from the Tawi-Tawi Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) also provided a lecture on laws protecting women against violence and abuse.

Meanehile, the BWC Tawi-Tawi plans to expand similar programs to island municipalities, bringing government services closer to communities and reaching more women constituents across the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)