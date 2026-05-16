154 firearms recovered in Sulu peace drive

TROOPS under the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) have recovered a total of 154 assorted firearms since January 1 this year in support of the government’s campaign for peaceful, stable, and gun-free communities across the province of Sulu, officials said on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The latest successful handover of a loose firearm took place on Friday, May 15, in Tunggol village, Kalingalan Caluang, through sustained collaboration among military troops, local government officials, and the police.



The handover supports the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign of Task Group “Ganarul” in the second district of Sulu.



Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, commander of the 21st Infantry Battalion, said troops from Alpha Company under 1st Lieutenant Tom Troy Tanzo facilitated the voluntary surrender of a .45-caliber pistol by a civilian resident.



Borras said the accomplishment was made possible through the initiative of Tunggol village chairperson Moh Jabar Adjak in coordination with barangay councilors and Police Captain Rukaiza Arip, chief of police of Kalingalan Caluang.



Borras emphasized that the continued support of local leaders and communities significantly contributes to the government’s campaign against loose firearms and to the promotion of peace and order in Sulu province.

Arip highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the community and security forces in sustaining peace and public safety in the municipality.

“This accomplishment demonstrates the willingness of our communities to support government efforts in maintaining peace and order,” Arip said in a statement.



He added that strong cooperation and mutual trust would further strengthen the campaign against loose firearms and help preserve the peaceful environment in Kalingalan Caluang.



Earlier, an M203 grenade launcher was voluntarily surrendered by civilians on Monday, May 11, in Kanlagay village, Kalingalan Caluang, as part of the community’s commitment to sustaining peace, preventing armed violence, and supporting the government’s campaign against loose firearms.



Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, lauded the cooperation of local government officials, police personnel, and residents who continue to support peace initiatives in the province.



“This accomplishment reflects the growing trust and cooperation between our communities and security forces,” Delos Santos said in a statement.



“Through unity and shared responsibility, we continue to encourage the handover of loose firearms and sustain our gains toward a more peaceful and secure Sulu under the RFGFPCC campaign of Task Group Ganarul,” he added.



Delos Santos emphasized that every surrendered firearm represents a family choosing peace over violence and a community choosing unity over conflict. (SunStar Zamboanga)