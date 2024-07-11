15CMOBn gets new commander

THE Civil-Military Operations Regiment of the Philippine Army has installed a new commander to lead the Basilan-based 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion (15CMOBn), the military said Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said installed as the new 15CMOBn commander is Lieutenant Colonel Gerald John Saldo, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Noli Binbinon.

The 4CRG said Brigadier General Benjamin Hao, CMO Regiment commander, presided over the change of command ceremony on Monday, July 8, at the headquarters of the 101st Infantry Brigade in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Hao awarded the Binbinon Military Merit Medal for effective leadership, bringing out the potential and capabilities of the battalion resulting in a high-performing and responsive unit supporting the 11th Infantry Division in Sulu and 101st Infantry Brigade in Basilan in terms of CMO.

Hao urged Saldo to continue sustaining the gains of the unit and to remain committed to promoting peace and economic development throughout the Sulu and Basilan provinces.

Saldo, prior to his assumption, was the executive officer of the 9th CMO Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)