16 families affected in Zambo fire get aid from City Government

THE Zamboanga City Government has distributed assistance to the 16 families displaced by fire incident that hit Calarian village, Zamboanga City Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said the assistance was distributed Tuesday afternoon, December 9, at the Office of the City Mayor.

The CSWDO said each beneficiary received a 25-kilogram sack of rice and kitchenware, as well as sleeping and hygiene kits from the Department of Social Welfare (DSWD), and a P2,000 cash personally given by Mayor Khymer Olaso.

The CSWDO said that the financial assistance from the city government is released once the processing of required documents is completed.

Olaso reaffirmed his commitment to helping the affected families, acknowledging the difficult circumstances they currently face.

Olaso advised the affected families to proceed to the City General Services Office (CGSO) to claim second-hand housing materials such as plywood, roofing sheets, and other reusable materials to help them begin rebuilding their homes.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said the fire broke out around 5:01 p.m. Saturday, December 6, in Calarian village.

The ZCFD said the fire, which reached second alarm, was placed under control around 5:31 p.m. and declared fire out around 5:45 p.m.

Five people were injured during the incident, the ZCFD said. (SunStar Zamboanga)