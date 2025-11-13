16 ‘local terrorists’ surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

SIXTEEN members of the Dawlah Islamiyah–Hassan Group (DI-HG) and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have abandoned their armed struggle and reembraced normal life after surrendering to government troops in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Thursday, November 13.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Victor Burkley, commander of the 6th Infantry Battalion (6IB), said the DI-HG and BIFF members surrendered and turned over their weapons on Wednesday, November 12, at the 6IB headquarters in Buayan village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Burkley said they were presented to Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, in a ceremony aimed at encouraging the remaining members of the two groups to return to the folds of the law.

Among the firearms they surrendered were one M16A1 rifle, two 60-millimeter mortars, one sniper rifle, four Rocket-Propelled Grenade launchers, one M79 grenade launcher, one caliber .38 pistol, one Fusil Automatique Leger (FAL) rifle, two M653 A1 rifles, one caliber .50, and one caliber .30 sniper rifle.

Catu commended the surrenderers for their courageous decision to walk the path of peace.

“Your decision to return is not a weakness, but true courage to once again live in peace and dignity for your families,” Catu said.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the surrender of the 16 is proof that armed struggle and the use of violence against the government will not bring real change, but rather more suffering and destruction to their families and communities.

“The surrender of these compatriots is a clear sign that our peace initiatives and the continued cooperation of local leaders are effective. This is proof that through unity, peace prevails over violence,” Cagara said. (SunStar Zamboanga)