16 people rescued in Sulu Sea

SIXTEEN people aboard a wooden-hulled vessel that drifted for hours in the Sulu Sea were safely rescued, the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said Friday, October 17, 2025.

The CGDSWM said the 16 people, consisting of 11 crew members and five passengers, were rescued by personnel of the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Eastern Sulu on Wednesday, October 15, near Gujangan Island, Panamao, Sulu.

It said the skipper of the vessel, M/L Niesah, promptly sent a distress signal after it suffered engine failure and drifted while sailing in the waters off Capual Island, Omar, Sulu.

“The motor launch was en route from Jolo, Sulu, to Cawit, Zamboanga City, when it hit floating debris, resulting in a damaged propeller and engine malfunction,” the CGDSWM said in a statement.

The CGS-Eastern Sulu immediately responded, deploying search and rescue teams. With the assistance of M/L Queenshaima, the distressed vessel was located off the coast of Gujangan Island, Panamao, Sulu, according to the CGDSWM.

M/L Niesah was safely towed to Allayon Port in the town of Luuk. All 16 rescued individuals were reported safe and in good condition.

The CGS-Eastern Sulu commended the swift coordination of all units involved, as well as the support of the local community.

“The incident underscores the importance of readiness and cooperation in ensuring the safety of lives at sea,” CGS-Eastern Sulu said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)