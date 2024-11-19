17 CGDSWM personnel undergo engine repair training

SEVENTEEN personnel of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) have completed a five-day automotive engine repair training, enhancing the technical capabilities of the personnel.

The CGDSWM said the five-day training culminated on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the headquarters of the command in Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

The CGDSWM said the participants from various district offices, stations, and sub-stations have gained invaluable hands-on experience and technical knowledge during the training.

The program included practical sessions, focusing on engine troubleshooting, repair techniques, and latest advancements in automotive technology for both outboard motors and four-wheel vehicles, according to the CGDSWM.

"The skills acquired will significantly improve the Coast Guard's efficiency in fulfilling its mandates, particularly in maintaining and operating the motorpool and transportation units within the district," the CGDSWM said in a statement.

"This initiative strengthens the readiness and operational capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard," it added.

The automotive engine repair training was held in collaboration with Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University. (SunStar Zamboanga)