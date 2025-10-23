17 PWDs from Zamboanga del Norte start vocational training

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has officially turned over 17 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) beneficiaries from Godod, Zamboanga del Norte, to the Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center (AVRC), a landmark move to transition PWDs from temporary aid to sustainable livelihood.

The turnover marked the next phase of the DSWD's Kapit Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss) program, following the successful conclusion of the Cash-for-Work Program (CFWP) in Godod.

Maibel Bermejo, DSWD Kalahi-Cidss deputy regional program manager, said the importance of program continuity, stressing that the goal for the PWD partners "does not end after the payout of the CFWP.

Bermejo called the move to AVRC a crucial step in fulfilling the DSWD's commitment to building an "inclusive and compassionate community where no one is left behind."

She said the 17 PWD partners are now set to enroll in vocational training at the AVRC, providing them with opportunities to gain new skills and knowledge, to grow further, and to find sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Godod Mayor Richie Uy and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office were recognized for their vital support, which included shouldering the PWDs' medical expenses and transportation to Zamboanga City.

Bermejo said they plan to use this Godod-AVRC cooperation as a pilot model for expanding similar vocational and livelihood opportunities to PWDs in other municipalities at the provincial level.

She said the integrated approach ensures that the temporary income from CFWP directly translates into a concrete path toward long-term self-reliance. (SunStar Zamboanga)