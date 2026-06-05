175 firearms recovered since January as peace campaign gains ground in Sulu

THE intensified campaign of the military to build peaceful, gun-free communities in Sulu continues to gain momentum, with two more firearms surrendered in separate towns this week.

This brought the total to 175 recovered firearms in the second district of the province since January this year, officials said on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The latest developments highlight the growing impact of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign and the government's Sustaining Internal Security Operations and Transition to External Security Operations (Site) Concept, initiatives of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) to reduce armed violence, promote accountability, and strengthen community trust in Sulu.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) commander, said the most notable recoveries stemmed from a recent indiscriminate firing incident in Luuk Laminusa village, Siasi.

Dalumpines said investigation revealed that a resident identified as alias "Gardo" repeatedly fired his caliber .45 pistol following a heated verbal altercation with residents who were guarding the grave of a recently deceased relative.

Dalumpines said that through sustained dialogue and intervention under the RFGFPCC campaign, the suspect eventually expressed his willingness to surrender peacefully.

Gardo voluntarily handed over his caliber .45 pistol with magazine and two ammunition in a simple ceremony Wednesday, June 3, at the headquarters of the 104IB in East Kuntad village, Siasi.

"The swift resolution of this incident demonstrates the effectiveness of the RFGFPCC Campaign in fostering community cooperation and preventing the escalation of violence," Dalumpines said in a statement.

"Through the collective efforts of our stakeholders, disputes can be addressed through peaceful and lawful means rather than armed confrontation," he added.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, 101IB commander, said troops of the battalion's Bravo Company facilitated the voluntary turnover of an M16A1 rifle Thursday, June 4, in Andalan village, Omar.

Mantes said the rifle was surrendered by alias "Edimar", a resident of Lahing-Lahing village.

"This accomplishment reflects the increasing confidence of the people in our peace and security initiatives," Mantes said.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde and Task Group "Ganarul" commander, commended soldiers, law enforcement agencies, local government units, and community leaders for their collective efforts in advancing peace and security across the second district of Sulu.

Delos Santos emphasized that the campaign goes beyond the simple recovery of firearms and seeks to transform communities through accountability, dialogue, and respect for the rule of law.

"The RFGFPCC campaign is not only about recovering loose firearms but also about building a culture of peace, accountability, and respect for the rule of law," Delos Santos said.

"Every firearm handed over represents a potential act of violence prevented and a stronger commitment from our communities to maintain peace and security in Sulu," he added.

He said the growing number of voluntary surrenders of firearms reflects the increasing willingness of residents to support government peacebuilding efforts.

He said the continued voluntary hand-over of firearms demonstrates that the residents are choosing peace over violence. (SunStar Zamboanga)