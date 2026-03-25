18 former rebels complete financial, microenterprise training

EIGHTEEN former rebels, now called Friends Rescued (FRs), from the 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) have completed a Financial Literacy and Microenterprise Development Training, empowering them with livelihood skills, the military said Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The training, organized by the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), was held Monday, March 23, at the headquarters of the 53IB in Poblacion village, Guipos town.

The 53IB said the training focused on essential financial and entrepreneurial skills, including money management, budgeting, saving, and the fundamentals of starting a small business.

"Through interactive, hands-on activities, the FRs acquired valuable tools and insights that will enable them to make informed financial decisions and develop sustainable livelihood opportunities," the 53IB said in a statement.

The 53IB provided a secure and supportive learning environment throughout the training, highlighting the strong partnership with PSWDO in empowering former conflict-affected individuals.

The 53IB said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering resilience, promoting inclusive development, and creating pathways toward a more stable and productive future for the FRs. (SunStar Zamboanga)