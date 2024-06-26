18 picnickers in distress rescued at sea

AUTHORITIES have rescued 18 picnickers whose motorboat capsized amidst the rough seas in the province of Sulu, the Police Maritime Group said Wednesday, June 26.

The Police Maritime Group said the picnickers were rescued on Sunday, June 23, in the seawaters of Hadji Panglima Tahil, Sulu.

The Police Maritime Group said the rescued picnickers are identified as members of the Radio Emergency Communication Operation Network (Recon) Auxiliary, with bases in Sulu and Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed the Recon auxiliary members were returning to Patikul, Sulu from a picnic trip in Hadji Panglima Tahil when their motorboat capsized after they were battered by big waves.

Maritime policemen navigated the treacherous waters aboard a high-speed tactical watercraft (HSTW) skippered by Police Staff Sergeant Alfahadz Mawadil and led by the team leader, Police Major Joel Senogat, Jr. and rescued all the 18 Recon members.

“This rescue operation highlights the unwavering commitment of the PNP Maritime Group's responders to protect lives and ensure the safety of the public, especially at sea,” the Police Maritime Group said in a statement.

“Their exemplary teamwork, leadership, and readiness are commendable and serve as a model for future maritime rescue operations,” it added. (SunStar Zamboanga)