185 ZSCMST graduates to benefit on DSWD cash-for-work program

A TOTAL of 185 graduates from the Zamboanga State College of Marine Science and Technology (ZSCMST) are set to gain temporary employment through the Cash-for-Work Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said the agency began its assessment and validation process on the applicants of the program on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The successful applicants, who pass the validation process, will attend a mandatory orientation scheduled on April 28.

“The session will outline their duties, workplace expectations, and program guidelines prior to their official deployment,” the DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The beneficiaries will be assigned to various offices, including the DSWD regional office, ZSCMST, Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) and other partner government agencies across Zamboanga City.

The roles of the program’s beneficiaries, who will work for a period of 25 days, is to support administrative functions and ongoing public service initiatives. In return, they will receive a daily wage of P439.00, equivalent to the prevailing regional minimum wage.

The DSWD-Zamboanga Peninsula said that ZSCMST is one of only two state-run higher education institutions in Zamboanga City selected to implement the program this year, alongside ZPPSU. The program targets a total of 370 college graduates from both institutions.

The initiative is part of the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-Cidss) Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay (KKB) Cash-for-Work Program (CFWP), which aims to assist fresh graduates in transitioning into the workforce while contributing to government service delivery. (SunStar Zamboanga)