187 hawksbill turtle hatchlings release in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) has led the release of 187 hatchlings of the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the hawksbill hatchlings were released last week at the coast of East Poblacion village, Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the emergence of the hatchlings was reported to Cenro-Manukan by the residents staying near the coast of East Poblacion village.

“The release of the hatchlings was witnessed Cenro-Manukan personnel and local residents, who collectively took part in ensuring the safe return of the critically endangered species to their natural habitat,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The hawksbill sea turtle, known for its distinctive shell pattern, is listed as a Critically Endangered species under DENR Administrative Order Number 2019-09, or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and Their Categories.

As part of its continuous efforts to conserve marine turtles, Cenro Manukan continues to supervise and monitor the nesting sites along the coastlines of the 2nd District of Zamboanga del Norte.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula reiterated its call to the public to immediately report sightings of marine turtles, hatchlings, or nests to the agency’s DENR office for proper rescue, protection, and conservation actions. (SunStar Zamboanga)