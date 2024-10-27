18IB holds Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

A TOTAL of 41 soldiers and firemen have undergone two-day training on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), a vital life-saving skill to handle emergency situations, the military said Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The conduct of the TCCC, which ran from Wednesday, October 23, to Friday, October 25, was initiated and held at the headquarters of the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion (18IB) in Campo Uno village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Serapion Lagud Jr., 18IB commander, said the participants of the comprehensive program include three officers, 38 enlisted personnel, and three members of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Lagud said the training covered essential topics, including basic life support, foreign body airway obstruction, standard first aid instruction and emergency principles, and intravenous insertion.

The training committee organized practical exercises in the evening of Thursday, October 24, to reinforce learning and assess the proficiency of the participants.

Lagud said the participants, divided into five teams, have tackled a simulated night movement and ambush scenario, testing their newly acquired skills under pressure.

He noted that one of the training participants, Second Lieutenant Khenzon Piluden, provided valuable feedback on the significance of TCCC skills in Basilan’s dynamic environment during the closing ceremony of the training.

Piluden emphasized that these competencies are not only vital during operational scenarios but also have meaningful applications in everyday situations when required, Lagud said.

The conduct of the training was led by Captain Aurelio Torres, operations officer of the battalion as the course director.

The training was facilitated by Albert Delos Reyes, Disaster Risk Reduction Management head of the Basilan General Hospital. (SunStar Zamboanga)