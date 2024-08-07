18IB troops under ALS seminar

SELECTED personnel of the 18th Infantry Battalion underwent a seminar on Alternative Learning System (ALS) to help in the implementation of the program in Basilan province, the military said Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The seminar held on Tuesday, August 6, was facilitated by the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) through Artimia Pamaran, MBHTE’s focal person, and their ALS Teams.

The 18IB said the conduct of the seminar created a significant milestone for the battalion’s journey towards empowering its personnel for peacebuilding.

The 18IB said it is in response to the shortage of ALS teachers in Lamitan City, Basilan.

The 18IB said that it is a proactive measure to train the troops to assist in offering the ALS and to enhance the educational standards of militiamen, Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and Moro National Liberation Front combatants.

“This initiative is in line with the normalization process, which ensures that former combatants are seamlessly ushered back into society equipped with better skills and knowledge,” the 18IB said in a statement.

The ALS seminar was held at the 18IB headquarters Campo Uno, Lamitan City, Basilan, in partnership with the Lamitan City School Division under the guidance of Myra Mangkabung, the school division superintendent. (SunStar Zamboanga)