18IB troops undergo disaster response, basic life support training

SELECTED personnel from the line companies of the Army’s 18th Infantry Battalion (IB) have undergone a one-day comprehensive training on Disaster Response Operations and Basic Live Support in Lamitan City, Basilan province, the military said Friday, July 12, 2024.

The training took place at the headquarters of the 18IB in Campo Uno village, Lamitan City, Basilan province on Thursday, July 11.

The 18IB said a team from the Lamitan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) headed by Oliver Torres conducted the training.

During the training, the participants were given concise yet comprehensive Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) orientation. It was followed by detailed lectures with practicals followed such as the Philippine Risk Profile, Military Roles in Disaster, and Basic Standard First Aid and Basic Life Support.

The 18IB said the training is part of the ongoing Sustained Warfighting Enhancement and Evaluation Program of the troops, which sharpens and prepares the soldiers to effectively perform their mandated tasks in combat as well as in humanitarian and disaster response.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Serapion Lagud Jr., 18IB commander, expressed his appreciation for the support of the CDRRMO in providing their subject matter experts to impart crucial information and skills to the participants.

Lagud said he is eager to explore further collaborations with the CDRRMO, such as conducting simulation exercises, to enhance the security preparedness of Lamitan City and improve its responsiveness to natural or man-made disasters.

Meanwhile, Lagud said they are always ready to respond in times of calamity and assist other partner agencies in humanitarian and disaster response while maintaining its primary mission, which is to secure the people of Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)