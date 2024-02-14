1CAV Battalion commander visits Sulu

THE 1st Cavalry Battalion (1CAV) of the Army’s Armor Division fully supports the 11th Infantry Division (ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion’s campaign for peace and development in Sulu.

This was the declaration of Colonel John Mark Competente, commander of the 1CAV Battalion during his visit to the headquarters of 11ID and JTF- Orion at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista, in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu on Tuesday, February 13.

Competente, during the visit, has apprised Brigadier General Alexei Musñgi, JTF-Orion deputy commander, of the current thrusts and initiatives of 1CAV Battalion to achieve its mission and remain steadfast in performing its mandated tasks.

He said the mission of the Armor Division in Sulu is to organize, train, equip, deploy and sustain armor forces in the conduct of support operations to "win the peace" in the JTF Orion's campaign.

Meanwhile, Musñgi extended his gratitude to Competente for taking the time to visit and for the support given to JTF-Orion.

Competente was warmly welcomed by Musñgi during the former’s visit to the JTF-Orion headquarters.

The Western Mindanao Command activated the JTF-Orion that pursued the remnants of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu and Basilan provinces. (SunStar Zamboanga)