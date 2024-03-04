1CMO Battalion launches anti-terror campaign in Lanao

THE 1st Civil Military Operations Battalion (1CMO Bn) Loud Speaker Team launched a comprehensive door-to-door visitation to get the support of the people in the campaign against the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG), the military said Monday, March 4 2024.

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID) said the first door-to-door visitation was conducted in Matampay village, Munai, Lanao del Norte on Friday, March 1.

“The primary objective of this engagement was to connect with residents, provide vital information regarding individuals associated with the Dawla Islamiya-Maute Group, and distribute informational leaflets highlighting wanted personalities linked to this group,” the 1ID said in a statement.

The 1ID said that the loud speaker team of the 1CMO Bn emphasized during the visits the importance of awareness and vigilance within the community and urged residents to assist in efforts to reintegrate those affiliated with DI-MG into the government, ensuring their safe reunification with their families.

The 1ID said the discussions centered around the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which offers support and assistance to individuals choosing to renounce their affiliation with armed groups and reintegrate into mainstream society.

It said the loud speaker team reaffirmed its commitment to fostering peace and stability within the region and encouraged continued cooperation from residents in upholding security initiatives.

“By working together, the community and security forces can create a safer and more resilient environment for all,” the 1ID added. (SunStar Zamboanga)