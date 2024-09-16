1FAB installs new Basilan-based Bravo Battery chief

THE 1st Field Artillery Battalion (1FAB) initiated changes in the leadership of its Basilan-based Bravo Battery, the military said Monday, September 16, 2024.

Installed as the new commander of Bravo Battery is First Lieutenant Michael Daanoy, who replaced Captain Josil Sarcia, according to the 101st Infantry Brigade.

Daanoy was installed by Lieutenant Colonel Rojel Omictin, 1st Field Artillery Battalion command, during the latter’s visit on Monday, at the 101st Brigade headquarters at Camp Luis Biel, II in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101Bde commander, commended Sarcia for his leadership and contributions, particularly in successfully executing artillery operations in support of ground forces during major engagements against the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Luzon extended his best wishes to Sarcia as he moved on to his next assignments.

He encouraged Daanoy to build on the successes of his predecessor and continue delivering outstanding results.

“Youth leadership in the field ensures the safety of our troops and the success of our mission. Together, we will continue working toward a Basilan that is free from violence and insurgency,” Luzon said.

“This transition of command within the Bravo Battery highlights the continuous effort of the 1FAB in providing vital support to the brigade’s overall operations in Basilan, particularly in the ongoing campaign to declare the entire province ASG-free,” he added.

Omictin also expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from the 101Bde, reaffirming his unit’s commitment to providing seamless artillery assistance in all security operations across the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)