1ID activates Election Monitoring Action Center

THE 1st Infantry Division (ID) has activated the Election Monitoring Action Center (Emac) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The Emac, which was launched at the Division Tactical Operation Center on Friday, October 27, is to ensure a safe and credible BSKE 2023.

In a statement on Sunday, October 29, the 1ID announced that the establishment of Emac will complement the deployment of personnel in all polling centers. This includes Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) stationed in all towns and cities, with a deployment strategy rationalized based on identified election hotspots.

The 1ID said that they will conduct security operations in both election and combat modes to proactively address potential threats.

The 1ID has activated a provisional battalion and the higher headquarters provided deployment of two Division Reconnaissance Companies (DRCs) to augment as additional security forces.

Major General Gabriel Viray, III, 1ID commander, welcomed Lawyer Wilfred Jay Balisado, Commission on Elections regional director, who visited and inspected the activated EMAC.

Viray has assured the election would be secure and orderly.

He also reiterated his commitment to support and preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the 101st Infantry Brigade led by Brigadier General Alvin Luzon went around Basilan province on Saturday, October 28, in what was considered to be a dry-run of the security blanket the brigade will implement during the BSKE on Monday, October 30.

Luzon said the troops made the rounds of the province as they checked on polling centers and precincts to ensure the smooth execution of security and election support on D-Day, October 30.

"This we do (province-wide rehearsal) to let Basileños know and feel that we in the brigade are ready and prepared," Luzon said. (SunStar Zamboanga)