Zamboanga

1ID assigns new commander to Sibugay-based Army battalion

1ID assigns new commander to Sibugay-based Army battalion
ZAMBOANGA. Brigadier General Felix Ronnie Babac, 1st Infantry Division assistant commander (center), hands over the 106th Infantry Battalion's (106IB) command flag to Lieutenant Colonel Ezral Oloan as he presided the Change of Command Ceremony on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at the 106IB headquarters in Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay. Oloan has replaced Lieutenant Colonel Leo Christopher Cunanan (left).SunStar Zamboanga
Published on

THE 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has initiated changes in the leadership of the 106th Infantry Battalion (106IB) based in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the military said Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Installed as the new commander of the 106IB was Lieutenant Colonel Ezrael Oloan, who replaced Lieutenant Colonel Leo Christopher Cunanan.

The Change of Command Ceremony was held Tuesday, September 30, at the headquarters of 106IB in Lower Baluran village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Brigadier General Felix Ronnie Babac, 1ID assistant division commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by top government, military, police and coast guard officials.

The 1ID said the Change of Command Ceremony, a time-honored military tradition, signifies the smooth and orderly transition of leadership within the Philippine Army.

"It ensures operational continuity and reflects the organization's deep commitment to professionalism, good governance, and the ongoing development of capable leaders in service of the nation and its people," the 1ID said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph