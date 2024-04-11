1ID assigns seasoned officer to head Basilan-based battalion

THE Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID) has designated a seasoned officer to head the Basilan-based 18th Infantry Battalion (IB), the military said Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The 1ID said that installed as the new commander of the 18IB was Lieutenant Colonel Mark Serapion Lagud, who was previously assigned as the executive officer of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

The 1ID said Lagud, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2003, has succeeded Lieutenant Colonel Cyril Santander.

Major General Gabriel Viray, III, 1ID commander, presided over the change of command ceremony held at the headquarters of the 18IB in Campo Uno village, Lamitan City, Basilan on Wednesday, April 10.

The 1ID said Santander was honored with a plaque of appreciation, symbolizing his deep connection with the local authorities and the community within the battalion's area of responsibility.

Santander expressed his profound gratitude for the unwavering cooperation and dedication shown by the “Patriot Troopers” under his command.

He underscored three key principles essential for effective leadership: the ability to influence subordinates, to inspire individuals, and to make a tangible impact on the community.

The 1ID said Lagud expressed deep gratitude for the honor and privilege bestowed upon him to lead the 18IB. He underscored his unwavering dedication to uphold the unit’s motto of “Deo et Patria” (For God and Country), emphasizing his solemn commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Viray extended heartfelt appreciation to Santander for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication during his tenure as the 18IB commander.

He entrusted Lagud to lead with excellence and accomplish the mission while taking care of the welfare of the battalion.

The change of command ceremony was attended by military and government officials and community leaders who extended their congratulations and best wishes to both Santander and Lgud, underscoring the unity and support within the unit and its broader community. (SunStar Zamboanga)