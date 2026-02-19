1ID commander visits, boost morale of troops in Lanao del Norte

THE Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has distributed food supplies to frontline troops in Lanao del Norte to support them as they carried out their duties in the province.

The distribution took place during a visit by Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)–Zampelan, to the 44th Infantry Battalion and the 5th Infantry Mechanized Battalion in Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The 1ID said the visit aimed to strengthen leadership presence, assess operational readiness, and ensure the well-being of soldiers on the front lines.

During the visit, Barroquillo reiterated his command philosophy to the troops: “What injures the hive injures the bee.”

“These words serve as a reminder that each unit must stay strong through unity, mutual trust, and shared responsibility,” the 1ID said in a statement.

Barroquillo urged soldiers to look out for one another, emphasizing that the problem of one affects all.

He also evaluated the operational situation on the ground and praised the troops for their dedication to maintaining peace and security.

Barroquillo encouraged them to continue carrying out their duties with professionalism and unwavering loyalty. (SunStar Zamboanga)