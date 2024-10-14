1ID conducts joint foot march, tree planting activity

TROOPS of the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) and tenant units based in Camp Cesar Sang-an, home of the 1ID headquarters, planted 133 fruit-bearing trees as part of the command’s one million sustained tree planting program, the military said Monday, October 14, 2024.

Major General Gabriel Viray, III, 1ID commander, said the fruit-bearing trees were planted as they organized on Saturday, October 12, a foot march and tree planting event aimed at promoting physical readiness and environmental sustainability at Camp Cesar Sang-an, Upper Pulacan, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Viray said the event kicked off with a foot march involving personnel from the 1ID and tenant units stationed at the camp, including the Tactical Operations Group-9 of the Philippine Air Force.

The march focused on enhancing physical fitness, fostering teamwork, and strengthening camaraderie within the 1ID.

Viray said the sustained tree planting program is a long-term initiative of the 1ID designed to emphasize environmental stewardship and the division’s commitment to ecological preservation.

“The joint foot march and tree planting event exemplifies our core values of service, commitment, and responsibility,” Viray said.

“By participating in the initiative, we not only strengthen our physical capabilities but also contribute positively to our environment and community. Each tree planted represents our dedication to a greener future,” Viray added.

Viray, who expressed his full support for the event, emphasized the importance of cultivating both physical well-being and environmental awareness. (SunStar Zamboanga)