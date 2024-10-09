1ID deploys 32IB in Basilan

AN ADDITIONAL battalion of troops has been placed under the operational control of the 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde) to enhance security and sustain peace in Basilan province.

The additional battalion deployed by the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) to Basilan is the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB), which arrived in the province on Tuesday, October 8.

"I am proud of what you have achieved. Your sacrifices and accomplishments mirror the success of the campaign of the 1ID, the Philippine Army, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines as a whole," Major General Gabriel Viray III, 1ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Zampelan commander, told the 32IB troops in a send-off ceremony on Monday, October 7.

"As you bid farewell to JTF-Zampelan and embark on new challenges in JTF Orion's area of operations, bring forth with you the laurels of your unwavering service, your consistency as models of excellence," Viray added.

The send-off ceremony was held at the 1ID grandstand at Camp Major Cesar Sang-an in Upper Pulacan village, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The JTF-Orion has jurisdiction over the provinces of Basilan and Sulu with the 101Bde and 11ID as its operating units.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101Bde commander, said the 32IB, will take over the operational and security responsibilities in two key municipalities of Basilan, further bolstering the Brigade's efforts to maintain stability in Basilan province, especially as preparations for the 2025 midterm elections intensify.

Luzon said the battalion's deployment comes at a critical time, with elections fast approaching and ongoing efforts to sustain peace in Basilan following recent declarations of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-free municipalities and cities.

In line with the Brigade's continuous mission to promote lasting peace and security in Basilan, the 32IB will support the ongoing initiatives of 101Bde, including intensified coordination with local government units, election duty, and peace-building activities across the province, according to Luzon.

"Their presence will not only ensure a peaceful election process but will also reinforce our ongoing peacekeeping efforts across Basilan," Luzon said.

"The integration of the battalion into our peace and security campaign signifies a strengthened commitment to protecting the people of Basilan and preserving the hard-earned peace in the province," he added.

He said the 32IB will be actively involved in election security preparations, ensuring that the democratic process is conducted in a safe and orderly manner.

He said they will also play a crucial role in other security-related initiatives including the furtherance of the normalization track of the peace process with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the transformation program with the Moro National Liberation Front. (SunStar Zamboanga)