1ID deploys additional forces to Lanao del Sur

THE Army's 1st Infantry Division (1ID) deployed on Monday, August 31, 2026, two additional Provisional Battalion to further strengthen security preparations in Lanao del Sur to ensure the safe, peaceful, and orderly conduct of the 1st Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) on September 14, 2026.

Major General Yegor Rey Baroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, said Lanao del Sur is now reinforced by a robust, multi-capability security force.

In addition to the eight Infantry Battalions already deployed in Lanao del Sur, the 1ID has added two Provisional Battalions, while the 28th Infantry Battalion and 1st Scout Ranger Battalion were deployed ahead to reinforce election security operations.

"These infantry forces are further supported by armor and field artillery units, providing additional mobility, protection, and fire-support capabilities as part of the overall security posture," Baroquillo said in a statement.

He said the 3rd Special Forces Battalion is also set to deploy to Lanao del Sur prior to the elections, further augmenting the forces tasked to support a secure and peaceful electoral process.

All deployed forces will coordinate closely with the police, Commission on Elections, and other concerned agencies.

Baroquillo reminded the troops during the send-off ceremony Monday, August 21, to uphold professionalism, discipline, impartiality, and strict adherence to the law and the rights of every voter.

Baroquillo said the mission is to help ensure a secure environment where qualified citizens can exercise their democratic right freely and safely, without fear, intimidation, or disruption. (SunStar Zamboanga)