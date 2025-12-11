1ID deploys hardened, mission-ready infantry soldiers to frontlines

THE Army’s 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division (1ID) is deploying 99 hardened and mission-ready infantry soldiers to its frontlines, bolstering capabilities in internal security operations, peace and development efforts, as well as territorial defense missions.

The 1ID said Thursday, December 11, that the mission-ready soldiers have successfully completed six weeks of rigorous and mission-driven training designed to build not only soldiers but disciplined, resilient, and tactically capable warriors ready to take their place on the frontlines of national defense.

The 99 freshly minted infantry soldiers marched proudly across the 1ID Grandstand on Wednesday, December 10, marking the culmination of the intensive Infantry Orientation Training (Infot) Class 06-2025.

The trainees underwent a comprehensive lineup of modules that tested and sharpened their abilities: basic infantry operations, precision marksmanship, small-unit tactics, combat drills, troop leadership procedures, physical conditioning, military values formation, and character development.

The 1ID said that beyond tactical skills, the program instilled the deeper virtues of teamwork, moral courage, and the unbreakable spirit of service demanded of every Tabak trooper.

Brigadier General Felix Ronnie Babac, 1ID assistant division commander and graduation keynote speaker, praised the graduates for their grit, determination, and mental toughness, reminding them that completing their training marks not an end but the beginning of their lifelong pledge to protect the nation and its people.

Babac also urged the new soldiers to carry with pride the enduring legacy of the Tabak Division, an institution built on courage and excellence.

The 1ID said that Private Ramel Taghap graduated on top of Infot Class 06-2025 with a 94.74 percent rating. Private Gilbert Daligdig followed in second with a 92.80 percent rating and received the Leadership Award.

Private King Jhastine Demetita placed third with 91.20 percent, while Private Fredmer Tamanan ranked fourth with a 96 percent rating and received the Physical Proficiency Award.

Babac also advised the Infot Class 06-2025 graduates to remember that their ultimate mission is to serve and protect their countrymen.

The training was conducted at the 1st Division Training School (1DTS) in Camp Major Cesar Sang-an, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)