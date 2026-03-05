1ID graduates 76 new infantry troopers

THE Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) graduated 76 new troopers who completed Monday, March 2, the Infantry Orientation Training (Infot) Class 07-2026 at Camp Major Cesar Sang-an in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 1ID said the soldiers completed the rigorous training, which equipped them with the fundamental knowledge, skills, and discipline required for effective infantry operations.

The course enhances proficiency in small-unit tactics, weapons handling, fieldcraft, combat conditioning, and leadership fundamentals, the 1ID said. It also reinforces their readiness to perform mission-essential tasks in diverse operational environments.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, lauded the graduates for their determination and resilience in overcoming the physical and mental demands of the training.

The division held the graduation ceremony Monday, March 2, at the Division Grandstand in Pulacan village, Labangan.

“You are here today because you are brave and have chosen to stay true to your calling. You now carry the knowledge and skills gained from the Candidate Soldier Course and Infantry Orientation Training, along with the honor of being warriors of the Tabak Division,” Major General Barroquillo said.

“With that, wear your uniform with pride, dignity, and integrity. As your commander, I operate with clarity of mission and clarity of standards. My command philosophy is simple: What injures the hive injures the bee; the hive should not suffer harm. The hive represents our force. When one member is diminished, we are all diminished,” Barroquillo said.

The ceremony concluded with the awarding of certificates and traditional rites, symbolizing the graduates’ readiness to assume greater roles in advancing the 1ID’s mandate to secure peace and protect the people. (SunStar Zamboanga)