1ID honors wounded soldier

THE 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has awarded a medal to a soldier for gallantry in action against New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, as reported by the 1ID on Monday, December 25.

The 1ID stated that the recipient of the Wounded Personnel Medal (WPM) is Private Jeric Pingkian of the 10th Infantry Battalion.

Major General Gabriel Viray, III, 1ID commander, personally pinned the WPM on Pingkian in a simple ceremony when he visited him at the Camp Cesar Sang-an Station Hospital in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday, December 23.

The 1ID reported that Pingkian was injured during a decisive clash against a group of NPA rebels from Guerilla Front Sendong in Mercedes village, La Libertad, Zamboanga del Norte, on Friday, December 22.

The medal, conferred in acknowledgment of Pingkian’s courage and sacrifice, stands as a symbol of his unyielding dedication to safeguarding regional peace, according to the 1ID.

“His extraordinary bravery serves as a beacon of inspiration for comrades and the entire nation,” said Viray.

Meanwhile, in a display of the division’s unwavering commitment to its personnel’s welfare, Viray personally distributed food packs to admitted patients at Sang-an Station Hospital, including an officer, four enlisted personnel, and one military dependent.

“This act of support and solidarity aims to bring comfort and aid to those who have devoted their lives in service to our country,” Viray said. (SunStar Zamboanga)