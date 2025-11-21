1ID initiates change of leadership in 2 offices

THE Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has initiated changes in the leadership of two of its offices, affirming its disciplined and values-driven leadership culture.

The changes in the leadership involve the 1ID’s offices of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel and the Inspector General.

Installed during the Joint Change of Chiefs of Office Ceremony as the new Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel is Lieutenant Colonel Eduard Sia-ed, who replaced Colonel Peter Garceniego Jr.

In the same ceremony, Colonel William George Cordova also formally relinquished his duty as Division Inspector General to Garceniego, completing the transition of both vital staff positions.

The ceremony included the customary turnover of office symbols, signing of orders, and the awarding of recognitions—clear acknowledgments of service rendered with integrity, precision, and purpose.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, underscored the Division’s firm adherence to professionalism and disciplined leadership.

“Transitions such as these reflect the stability of our institution. Leadership anchored on discipline and integrity ensures that our mission continues with clarity and resolve,” Barroquillo said as he presided the ceremony held on Wednesday, November 19.

The ceremony was held at Camp Major Cesar Sang-an that houses the 1ID headquarters in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.