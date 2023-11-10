1ID installs new 97IB commander

THE Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID) has initiated changes in the leadership of one of its operating units in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, 1ID commander, has installed Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Sanz as the new commander of the 97th Infantry Battalion (IB) replacing Lieutenant Colonel Nolasco Roderos, Jr., who now embarks on a higher echelon in his military career.

The change of command ceremony was held at the headquarters of the 97IB in Del Pilar village, Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte on Tuesday, November 7.

The 1ID said in a statement on Thursday, November 9, that Sanz brings with him a profound wealth of experience and expertise, making him ideally poised to steer the 97IB.

“With an impressive military background and a commitment to excellence, Lieutenant Colonel Sanz is well-prepared to lead the battalion into the future,” the 1ID said.

During the change of command ceremony, Coderos received accolades for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to duty throughout his tenure as the 97IB commander, significantly bolstering the battalion's capabilities and effectiveness.

Viray expressed his confidence in Sanz and his ability to lead the battalion to new heights.

Viray also extended his gratitude to Coderos for his outstanding service and wished him success in his future endeavors.

“The 97IB remains resolute in its dedication to upholding the values of peace, security, and public service. With the appointment of new battalion commander, the battalion will persist in its tireless efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of the communities it serves,” Viray said.

“With a strong sense of duty and professionalism, the 97IB stands as a dependable ally in safeguarding the well-being of the Filipino people and the region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)