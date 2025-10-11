1ID renews, expands agreement with healthcare partners

THE Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has renewed and expanded its memorandum of partnership agreement (Mopa) with healthcare partners to enhance access to quality medical services for soldiers, militiamen, former rebels (FRs), and their families.

The 1ID said Saturday, October 11, that the partnership is a key initiative aligned with the Army’s continuing investment in human capital development and the overall well-being of its personnel.

The renewal ceremony was held Thursday, October 9, at Camp Major Cesar Sang-an, which houses the 1ID headquarters in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 1ID’s partnership initiative began under Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, then commander of the Division, with the initial Mopa signed with the Adona Polymedic and Diagnostic Center.

It was later renewed and expanded under Major General Gabriel Viray III, incorporating Andot Medical Clinic and Asentista Doctors Hospital and Laboratory, and extending healthcare coverage to militiamen and their families within the 102nd Infantry Brigade’s area of responsibility, including the 10th Infantry Battalion.

The current renewal under Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, further broadens the program’s coverage to all units of the Division and adds two new partner hospitals, R.T. Lim Family Hospital and Aisah Medical Hospital, reinforcing the Division’s medical network and expanding healthcare access across the Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao provinces.

The agreement establishes a coordinated civil-military health services framework to strengthen medical readiness and ensure responsive, efficient, and sustainable health support for military personnel and nearby communities.

It includes patient referral systems, priority treatment protocols, joint emergency response and medical evacuation procedures, and reciprocal use of diagnostic and laboratory facilities, along with capacity-building and community health initiatives.

Barroquillo commended the partnership as a significant step toward expanding comprehensive healthcare support for the men and women of the 1ID.

He emphasized that the inclusion of militiamen and FRs and their families as beneficiaries reinforces the Army’s inclusive approach to peace and development.

“This partnership marks a milestone in our continuing effort to safeguard the health and well-being of our soldiers and their families,” Barroquillo said in a statement.

“By extending this initiative to include our Cafgus(militiamen) and Former Rebels, we strengthen the foundation of peace, unity, and shared responsibility for nation-building. Through collaboration with our civilian health partners, we can sustain readiness and build resilience within our force,” he added.

The initiative underscores the Army’s sustained commitment to human capital development by prioritizing the health, morale, and welfare of its personnel. (SunStar Zamboanga)