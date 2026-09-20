1ID troops return home after successful poll security duty in Lanao del Sur

THE 1st Infantry Division (1ID) formally deactivated its Provisional Battalions following the successful completion of their security mission in Lanao del Sur during the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections on September 14, 2026.

Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, welcomed the returning troops and presided over the deactivation ceremony and recognized outstanding personnel for their dedication and commitment to duty.

The 1ID said Sunday, September 20, that the provisional units were deployed to reinforce security in Lanao del Sur and help ensure the safe, peaceful and orderly conduct of the historic elections.

Working alongside other military units, the police, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and local government units, the troops helped maintain an environment where voters could freely exercise their right to vote, according to the 1ID.

The 1ID said that the province Lanao del Sur recorded zero violent incidents throughout the election period as security forces and partner agencies worked to maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, Barroquillo commended the officers and enlisted personnel for their discipline, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the mission.

Barroquillo said the successful deployment also helped sustain peaceful conditions and strengthen deterrence against potential post-election threats.

The personnel of the deactivated Provisional Battalion returned to their respective units and offices, marking the end of their election security duties in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)