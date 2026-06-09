1ID unveils 20 renovated apartments

THE Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has unveiled 20 newly renovated residential apartments reinforcing its commitment to the welfare and well-being of its personnel.

The project was formally turned over during a ceremony Monday, June 8, 2026, at Camp Major Cesar Sang-an, which houses the 1ID headquarters in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The 1ID said the housing improvement initiative reflects the Division’s continuing efforts to provide military personnel and their families with safe, secure, and comfortable living environments.

During the turnover ceremony, Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., 1ID commander, underscored the importance of taking care of soldiers beyond the battlefield.

“The strength of our organization lies not only in our operational capabilities but also in the well-being of our personnel and their families,” Barroquillo said in a statement.

“Providing decent and dignified living conditions is one way of honoring their sacrifices and ensuring that they remain motivated, focused, and prepared to fulfill their duties,” Barroquillo added.

The renovated apartments feature upgraded structural components and improved amenities designed to provide a more conducive, resilient, and family-friendly environment for their occupants.

The beneficiaries of the project expressed their appreciation to the 1ID and Philippine Army leadership for prioritizing initiatives that directly improve the lives of military families, noting that the upgraded facilities contribute significantly to their comfort, security, and overall morale. (SunStar Zamboanga)