1MBde gets new military hardware

THE Central Mindanao-based 1st Marine Brigade (1MBde) received new military hardware, further strengthening the brigade’s capabilities in ensuring peace and security in the region, the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The 6ID said the new military hardware arrived Wednesday, August 28, at Polloc Port, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, alongside the arrival of the newly deployed members of the 65th Force Reconnaissance Company.

The assets included two V150s, one V300 Fire Support Vehicle (FSV), three V300 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), two Small Unit Riverine Craft (SURCs), two 105mm howitzers, two 155mm howitzers, one Kia Light Tactical Vehicle (KLTV) and one Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS).

Brigadier General Romulo Quemado, II, commander of 1MBde, presented the military hardware to Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6ID commander, upon arrival of the new assets.

Nafarrete emphasized the strategic importance of the new military assets in enhancing the security efforts of the armed forces in Central Mindanao area.

The reinforcements are set to enhance the marine brigade’s proficiency in combined arms operations and expand its capability to conduct rapid response and joint security missions.

“The arrival of these new and advanced military assets strengthens our ability to safeguard the security of the communities and maritime domains under our jurisdiction,” Quemado said.

“This is our contribution to fulfilling the security requirements of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)