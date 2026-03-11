1MBde promotes 3 senior officers

THE 1st Marine Brigade (1MBde) promoted three senior officers to the next higher rank to recognize their dedication and commitment to duty.

The 1MBde said Wednesday, March 11, 2026, that Majors Chito Wamil, Victor Donque, and Conrado Banjo Mamaradlo Jr. rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, led the ceremonial Donning of Ranks during his visit to Camp Iranun in Sitio Bombaran, Togaig village, Barira, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday, March 9. The camp houses the 1MBde headquarters.

“Being donned directly by the Commander makes this a defining moment, a badge of honor they will wear with pride as they lead from the front and set the standard for all Marines,” the 1MBde said in a statement.

“The ceremony represents more than a rank; it is a call to lead with integrity, inspire excellence, and uphold the highest standards in advancing peace and stability across Mindanao,” the 1MBde added.

During a "Talk to Troops" session, Cagara told personnel that the strength of the Corps is built through unity, discipline, and accountability.

Cagara emphasized leadership, professionalism, and the role of every Marine in upholding peace and security.

He urged personnel to lead by example and continue mentoring one another to advance the mission of the Philippine Marine Corps.

He also underscored the significance of mental and physical well-being, noting that resilience and readiness are the pillars of a strong force.

The visit reinforced the shared mission of promoting stability across Mindanao. Cagara received full military honors and a briefing on the 1MBde’s operational capabilities and mission achievements. (SunStar Zamboanga)