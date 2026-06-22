2 arrested for illegal firearms trading in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals and seized two high-powered firearms in an intelligence-driven operation against illegal guns trading in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the military reported Monday, June 22, 2026.

The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) did not release the identities of the suspects pending further investigation to the extent of their illegal activities and their cohorts.

The WMNC command said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust on Friday, June 19, in New Labangan village, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Seized from the suspects were two caliber 5.56 millimeter Remington rifle with ammunition.

Also seized were marked money, boodle money used during the operation, and a vehicle believed to have been utilized in the illegal trading of firearms.

The WMNC said the arrested suspects were informed of their constitutional rights and were subsequently turned over to the Labangan Municipal Police Station for documentation, investigation, and the filing of appropriate charges.

The law enforcement operation was launched by the personnel of WMNC together with the police and other partner law enforcement agencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)